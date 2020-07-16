Man arrested after provoking local homeless man into deadly stunt

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Keonte Jones, 28, has been arrested after allegedly using $6 to provoke a homeless man into performing a stunt that ultimately resulted in his death. The incident was broadcasted on Facebook live.

Larry Coner, 55, is the individual seen on video attempting to perform backflips in the 700 block of West Owens Avenue on June 20.

WARNING: The details in this report may be considered of a sensitive nature to some readers.

According to police, a group of bystanders observed and laughed as Coner landed on his neck and lay dying after the stunt.

The chain of events began when Coner approached Jones, asking him for money. Jones then offered money in exchange for the stunt.

The incident was broadcasted on Facebook live for almost 10 minutes, with Jones allegedly laughing in the background and telling bystanders not to call for medical assistance.

Police say medical responded and transported Coner to UMC, where it was ruled he sustained a serious spinal injury. He died as a result of it on June 30.

One of Coner’s family members reported the incident to Metro, and Bolden Area Command (BAC) detectives initiated an investigation.

Jones was taken into custody on July 14 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for felony willful disregard of a person’s safety.

If you have information about this incident, please contact the BAC’s Investigative Section at 702-828-3347. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.