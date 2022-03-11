LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man faces second-degree murder charges after a mother and son were found dead from a drug overdose last year, Las Vegas Metro police said.

Police found Misty Turner and Andrew White inside an east valley apartment near Twain Avenue and Paradise Road on Aug. 11, 2021, according to an arrest report.

During a search of the apartment, investigators found 3.5 grams of pink fentanyl powder and fentanyl residue on three cell phones, they said. Illicit fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is 80-to-100 times more potent than morphine.

On Sept. 16, the Clark County medical examiner determined White’s death was due to fentanyl toxicity. Turner’s cause of death was determined to be due to fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity.

Charles Jackson, 40, was arrested on Thursday at an apartment complex near the site of the overdoses. Several firearms were also found inside his home, police said.

The arrest report also states that police were able to make the arrest after looking into phone records connecting Jackson to a text message conversation found on White’s phone one day before he and his mother were found dead.

Police said the text messages confirm White purchased fentanyl from Jackson, which contributed to the deaths of both him and Turner. A picture of pink fentanyl was also sent from Jackson’s phone to White, according to police.

According to the arrest report, in an interview with police, Jackson stated he didn’t know who White and Turner were and that his friends would occasionally borrow his phone.

Jackson then told police, during the interview that he met with a man who went by the name of “CJ” in August 2021 and traded a bag of pink fentanyl, stating he “didn’t know what it was” for a bag of marijuana.

Due to Jackson’s statements to police, he faces second-degree murder charges in the deaths of White and Turner. He was later taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where he remains in custody on $250,000 bail. He also faces a charge of possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

The arrest report also lists Jackson’s lengthy criminal history, including two felony convictions out of California, and a prior arrest out of Georgia.

Jackson was also arrested in October 2020 and charged with first-degree domestic battery.