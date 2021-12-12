Man barricaded on roofs of homes near Durango, Grand Teton Drive, police say

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the latest information from Metro police.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are on the scene following a barricade situation in the northwest part of the valley Sunday.

Police were called shortly before 11:30 a.m where officers attempted to locate and arrest a suspect wanted for a crime at a residence in the 8500 block of Twinkling Topaz Avenue near Durango and W. Grand Teton Drive.

The suspect, who was believed to be armed, refused to cooperate with police and attempted to flee by jumping onto roofs of nearby homes.

SWAT is on scene to help de-escalate the situation and take the male suspect into custody without incident.

Police viewers should avoid the area,

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.