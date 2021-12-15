Man arrested after hotel employee stabbed with butcher knife

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police arrested a man in connection with a vicious slashing of a hotel employee Tuesday morning at Paris Hotel and Casino.

Police were called to the scene of a stabbing shortly before 6:30 a.m Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Paris Las Vegas, located at 3655 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Police arrested Kirkland Oates, 55, on several felony charges including attempted murder, assault, and kidnapping.

According to the police report, the victim said the suspect followed him into a bathroom and pulled out a black 12-inch butcher knife. The suspect demanded the victim get on his knees.

The suspect said something about praying and the lord and swung the knife towards the victim. The victim ducked his head and the knife hit his left eyebrow, avoiding further injury.

The victim was able to grab the man and subdue him. A struggle began and spilled out of the bathroom and into the hallway where other employees rushed over to help and the knife was removed.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after.

The victim suffered several internal cuts and received 9 external stitches.

According to the police report, surveillance video showed Oates following a Paris employee before the attack in the bathroom.

While the employee showed her Paris ID to a security guard at the entrance, suspect Oates flashed his hands towards the officer as if he had an ID in his hand. The guard allowed Oates in.

The employee, a chef, went to her workstation in the kitchen for a restaurant inside the hotel. Oates followed her up the stairs and into the kitchen. Once in the kitchen area, Oates stopped and looked confused as there were numerous employees.

Oates was not dressed appropriately to be working in the kitchen.

Video later showed Oates approach a table where employee Jesus Rodriquez was working. In front of Rodriguez, another employee, employed as a chef, had laid out his cutlery, which included a butcher knife. When the employee stepped away, Oates grabbed the knife. Oates started banging the handle on the table asking Rodriguez if the black knife bag was his.

Police say Rodriguez then grabbed his own knife as he felt in fear for his life. Oates pointed the knife at Rodriguez before turning away.

After that incident, Oates went downstairs where he found a man waiting to clock in. Once the man clocked in, surveillance video showed Oates follow him into the bathroom.

Oates is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 20, at 7:30 a.m.

Police believe the attack was unprovoked.