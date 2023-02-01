LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a man after a deadly apartment shooting involving his girlfriend in Downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Jesus Navarrette, 23, was arrested at the scene and booked for open murder and outstanding warrants, police said.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:38 p.m. after officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a woman who was shot at an apartment in the 1000 block of South 3rd Street.

When officers arrived they found a woman in her 20s suffering from a gunshot wound, she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police stated that the woman was involved in a dispute with Navarrette, her boyfriend.

During the dispute, Navarrette allegedly shot the woman, police stated in a release on Wednesday.

Navarrette was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact the LVMPD

Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To

remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the

internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.