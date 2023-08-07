LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested a man who is accused of stabbing and killing a man after a fight Sunday evening.

On Aug. 6 at around 5:01 p.m., officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 2900 block of North Rancho Drive near North Decatur Boulevard after a report of a stabbing.

Arriving officers found a man who had been stabbed multiple times in an apartment complex. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced him dead on the scene.

According to the LVMPD Homicide Section, the victim was involved in a verbal fight with the suspect, identified as 61-year-old Dennis Edward Love, when Love stabbed him.

Love had run from the scene, but was taken into custody in the 1400 block of Balzar Avenue later that evening. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he faces a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 7 at 1:30 p.m.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.