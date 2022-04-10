LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 32-year-old Jesus Nevarez was chased by officers and arrested Saturday night after a deadly shooting in a parking lot in the 4500 block of E Charleston Blvd.

Just before 10:30 p.m., officers found an adult male victim at the scene who had been shot. He was transported to UMC Trauma, where he was pronounced deceased.

According to police, the investigation indicated that the victim was sitting in a parked vehicle when he was approached by Nevarez, who was armed. Nevarez fired multiple shots into the vehicle, striking the victim before fleeing.

Nevarez was taken into custody on I-15 near Lake Mead Boulevard, and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday at 8 a.m.

The identification of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or through this link.