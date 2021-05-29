Man arrested after deadly shooting near Stewart Avenue, Maryland Parkway

A photo of the suspect involved in a deadly shooting on May 26, Juan RojasMiranda. COURTESY: LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man involved in a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning was arrested on Friday, according to Las Vegas police.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on May 26 in the 600 block of N. 11th Street, near Stewart Avenue and Maryland Parkway.

Officers arrived on scene and located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to UMC Trauma where he later died, police noted in a news release on Saturday.

According to the department, the victim was walking in the area and had a verbal dispute with someone in a black SUV.

The suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Juan RojasMiranda, shot the victim and drove off.

RojasMiranda was taken into custody on Friday and was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for open murder.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or leave a tip on the website.