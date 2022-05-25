LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a deadly hit-and-run at a resort in Pahrump.

The NCSO says the incident occurred on Thursday, May 19 at the Pahrump Nugget Casino.

Pahurmp Nugget Casino where Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives say a deadly hit-and-run occurred. (NCSO)

According to the release, the suspect now identified as Jeremy O’Brien, 42, is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with his car.

The victim later died from the injuries sustained in the crash.

After further investigation, a search warrant was issued and executed at O’Brien’s home but he was not located there.

The investigation also revealed that since the hit and run, O’Brien had made multiple phone calls to various people, attempting to get a ride out of town.

An arrest warrant was issued on May 20 and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office located O’Brien the following day in Pahrump.

He was booked into the Nye County Detention Center and where he faces an open murder charge.