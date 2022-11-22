LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is facing an open murder charge after a shooting left one man dead during a parking dispute.

Robert Salone, 40, is accused of leaving the scene of the deadly shooting back on Oct. 18.

It happened in the 5200 block of Tipper Avenue, near Nellis and Tropicana Ave.

8 News Now previously reported that the victim identified as Christopher Allen, 34, was involved in a verbal argument with his neighbor over parking. During the dispute, police claim the victim’s neighbor pulled out a firearm to shoot him.

Prior to the argument, Allen had been working on his car. Stacie Owens, Allen’s girlfriend spoke to 8 News Now following the deadly shooting.

Owens said she believed Allen’s car may have been blocking a neighbor’s driveway while he and another neighbor were working on it before the shooting.

On Nov. 22, Salone was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon, police stated in a release.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD

Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the

internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.