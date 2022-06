LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was taken into custody Monday morning after allegedly firing a gun on the Las Vegas Strip.

Metro police received a report of a person firing a gun around 4:33 a.m. on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard near Mandalay Bay Road.

The southbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard were closed for a brief period of time but reopened shortly after 5 a.m.

According to police, the suspect got onto an RTC bus where he was taken into custody by officers.