Man animates himself, girlfriend into Sleeping Beauty and prince before big proposal at movie theater

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fairy tale in the making: One man just got major brownie points for pulling off one of the most creative, unique, heartfelt, and sentimental proposals EVER!

When filmmaker Lee Loechler came up with his epic way of popping the question to his girlfriend, Dr. Sthuthi David, I’m sure he never expected his proposal to go viral. But that is exactly what happened.

Ever since he posted it, the proposal has been viewed on YouTube 4,247,928 times.

It received 100,554 views on Instagram.

Loechler told People Magazine, “A few years back, a friend of mine told me he was planning to propose to his then-girlfriend, and I suggested he should Forrest Gump himself into her favorite movie, and then have his on-screen character ‘toss’ the ring to his real-life self.” “I don’t know where that idea came from, but it felt fun and magical, and it played into my skill set as a filmmaker.

The 29-year-old said his friend wasn’t that into the idea, so Loechler filed it away for a later date.

According to People, in the six months leading up to the big day, Loechler worked with Australian illustrator and character designer Kayla Coombs to create animated versions of himself and David, 28, before inserting them into her favorite movie, Disney’s Sleeping Beauty.

On the video, you can see Loechler smiling and looking at David as she looks on in confusion at the prince, making his way toward Sleeping Beauty, but the girl doesn’t look like Sleeping Beauty. She seemed even more confused after the royal couple shared a kiss when the camera flashed back to Phillip, who now looked just like her boyfriend.

The animated Loechler look alike pulled out a tiny box that contained a ring. The animated David look alike looked stunned and so did David as she watched from the audience. The next thing you knw, the prince, also known as the animated Loechler, tossed the ring box up and there was the real Loechler in the audience standing with hands up waiting to catch it.

The next thing David and the audience knew Loechler was getting down on one knee to pop the question. So surprised she laughed as she covered her face with her hands, David proposed.

The video also shows David didn’t notice she knew some of the people in the audience until she turned around to acknowledge them after they cheered and applauded what had just transpired.

Loechler also created a second version that involved the Seven Dwarfs just in case she said no. When they left the theater, Loechler had one more surprise for his new fiancée. He arranged for the theater to write “Congratulations Sthuthi & Lee” on their display board in lights.