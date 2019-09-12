Man and his dog saved from rushing river

FRIANT, Calif. (CNN) — A rescue team fought a rushing river to save a trapped man and his dog in California. On Wednesday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office released video of a water rescue.

They say crews were called to Lost Lake Park in Friant on August 26th. A man and his dog were apparently seen clinging to a tree in the middle of San Joaquin River.

Deputies say the 66-year-old man had been in a kayak that overturned. Crews first brought the dog safely to shore, then rescued the man.

They say no one was hurt. Both the man and dog were wearing life jackets.

