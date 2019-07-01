Man allegedly killed by security guard identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man found shot to death at a shopping center has been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office. He is 27-year-old Max Garcia and his cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

Murder suspect Brian Love appears in court.

Brian Love, a security guard at the shopping center near Interstate 215 and Decatur Boulevard was arrested for a deadly shooting. He appeared in court on a murder charge over the weekend.

Prosecutors say Love was working as a security guard in a shopping center when he walked up to a man sleeping on the sidewalk and shot at him as many as 15 times. He never called the police, so the body wasn’t found until hours later. It’s believed Garcia was homeless.

His public defender asked for bail, but the judge ordered Love remain in jail until his next hearing on Tuesday, July 2.