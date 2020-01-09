Man allegedly grabbed girl, 14, walking to bus stop

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is facing charges of kidnapping after he allegedly grabbed a 14-year-old girl walking to her bus stop near Tropicana Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.

According to the arrest report, Nieko Garnier approached the teen on Monday, Jan. 6, around 6 a.m. As she walked toward him, he told her that she had scared him and she apologized. He then asked for her age and whether she wanted a job. At that point, the teen told police he “grabbed her shoulders and then tried to grab her by the waist.” The girl said she pushed him off her and told him to leave her alone.

As she walked toward her bus stop, Garnier walked away. The 14-year-old contacted her father who contacted police.

Police arrested Garnier at the I-15 overpass and Tropicana. He is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon. The report said he had a revolver type pellet gun in his jacket pocket.