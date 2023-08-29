LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 32-year-old man remains behind bars Tuesday and facing charges after a brutal attack involving a knife and fire extinguisher at the Salvation Army shelter in Las Vegas.

Myron Aaron Kinsey is facing charges of attempted murder, battery with the use of a deadly weapon, and assault with the use of a deadly weapon.

According to the arrest report, police were called to the Salvation Army around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 after one man was found bleeding in a hallway and another injured man was found inside a bathroom.

The report said an officer was immediately confronted by Kinsey, who had blood on his hands and feet, as he entered the bathroom and the officer was able to detain him. Both victims were transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit.

Surveillance video from the dormitory showed the stabbing victim leaving the restroom behind Kinsey and then Kinsey hitting another man on the head with a fire extinguisher. When Kinsey went back into the bathroom, several residents held the door closed to contain Kinsey.

Detectives learned from an on-site supervisor that Kinsey had been at the shelter for two days and had complained about someone getting mad at him for slamming a door.

Following his arrest, Kinsey told a detective he wanted an attorney “even though it was self-defense”.

Documents stated one of the victims suffered fractures and bleeding to his skull during the attack and another suffered eight cuts to his upper body.

As of Tuesday morning, Kinsey remains held in the Clark County Detention Center. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 12, 2023.