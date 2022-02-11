Man agrees to plead guilty but mentally ill in grandmother’s killing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of killing his grandmother and dumping her body in the desert has agreed to plead guilty but mentally ill in the murder case.

Matthew Ayala, 30, agreed to take an Alford Plea which means the defendant doesn’t admit to the crime but acknowledges there’s enough evidence to find him guilty at a trial.

Ayala was arrested in Jan. 2021 after the Nye County Sheriff’s Office discovered his grandmother’s body in storage containers partially buried in the desert. Yolanda Ayala, who died of a gunshot wound to the head, had been reported missing a few days earlier by family members.

Ayala had told family members that his grandmother had died in the apartment they shared but when police couldn’t find any record of her death at the coroner’s office, it raised suspicions.

Police said Ayala’s cell phone records showed him in a desert area in Amargosa Valley around the time of her disappearance. A search in that area led to her body.

Under the plea, Ayala will serve a 20-year prison sentence and will be able to receive treatment for mental illness.