Man admits to sparking bomb threat at Trump Hotel; told police former president angered him

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who admitted to leaving two bags and screaming he had a bomb inside the Trump International Hotel later told police he was angered at the former president, documents said.

D’Andre Lundy, 44, of Farmingville, Michigan, faces numerous charges in the incident that shut down the area west of the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday.

Around 12:45 p.m., a taxi pulled up in front of the hotel in the valet area, police said. A man, later identified as Lundy, wearing an American flag hat, got out of the cab with a suitcase and a large bag and entered the lobby.

Inside, Lundy walked to the concierge station, placed a suitcase and bag on the floor and said, “Everybody needs to leave the building. There is a bomb in here,” police said.

A minute later, video captured Lundy getting into the same taxicab and leaving the area, police said.

Several customers ran out of the building when they heard Lundy allegedly make the remarks, police wrote in his arrest report. In addition, police closed part of the hotel. Streets around the Fashion Show Las Vegas mall and Trump International Hotel were closed while police responded to the threat.

About 10 minutes later, a call was made to the Trump Hotel reservations number by a man who said, “How are you doing? Bomb, 15 minutes to evacuate the building,” police said. Caller ID indicated the name of the caller was Lundy.

D’Andre Lundy (KLAS)

Metro police detectives and ARMOR units were called to the scene and found no evidence of a bomb. Police said they found “miscellaneous items,” including “written documents” inside the bags. Lundy later told police the bags contained a Bible, a rock and a $1 bill.

Detectives were able to track the taxicab involved to a Motel 6 located on East Tropicana Avenue, they said. Detectives learned Lundy was staying there and detained him.

“While being detained, without any provocation from detections, Lundy made an excited utterance of, ‘Can I get my suitcase back from Trump. I told them it’s a bomb, no one got hurt, so there’s no crime,’” police wrote.

Lundy told police he arrived in Las Vegas from Michigan on Monday and wanted to send the former president a message that “he is ‘a beast,’” police wrote.

Lundy was being held Wednesday in the Clark County Detention Center on $60,000 bail, facing charges that include communicating a bomb threat, making a threat/false statement in an act of terrorism involving weapons of mass destruction, a bomb hoax and burglary of a business.

The former president stays at the hotel during his Las Vegas visits. He last visited earlier this summer for a UFC fight.