LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused in a deadly DUI admitted to police he was drinking at a friend’s house prior to the crash, according to the arrest report.

Jamie Rodriguez Jr., 26, was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck northbound on S. Rainbow Boulevard, north of Windmill Lane when he struck a pedestrian who was lying in the middle of the road. The pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk.

Another driver who witnessed the crash and called 911 just before 11 p.m. told police he “observed something moving in the roadway in front of the truck.” He then saw the truck strike the object and realized it was a person, the report said. The witness performed CPR on the victim, identified as 48-year-old Anthony Prince, until the ambulance arrived. Prince was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the arrest report, police could smell alcohol on Rodriguez’s breath, and noticed he had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech.

Rodriguez was arrested after undergoing Standard Field Sobriety Tests but prior to the tests, he told police he suffered from a medical condition. Information on that condition and his test results were redacted in the arrest report.

A search warrant was granted to collect two samples of Rodriguez’s blood to be tested for drugs and alcohol. The report stated Rodriguez voluntarily told police he had a loaded handgun in the console of his truck. Police impounded the weapon.

Rodriguez is charged with DUI resulting in death, Reckless driving resulting in death, and possession of a gun while under the influence.

Court records show Rodriquez is still in custody at Clark County Detention Center and is due to appear in court Tuesday, May 9.