Man accused of using vehicle for murder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A local man was arrested early Thursday morning on charges he intentionally ran down another man with a vehicle and left him to die in a parking lot.

Las Vegas Metro Police detectives say Ricardo Ramos, 41, got into a fight with the victim and two other men around 2 a.m., outside a business in the 900 block of North Pecos Rd.

During the fight, Ramos ran over the victim and drove away, according to police.

Metro officers responded and found an adult male suffering from traumatic injuries. The victim was transported to UMC Trauma, where he later died.

Ramos later turned himself into police and was arrested. He faces charges of DUI and murder. His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday morning.