LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of throwing rocks at the MGM Grand hotel over the weekend which was initially mistaken for gunfire and led to panic on the Las Vegas Strip is facing charges of destroying property.

The incident happened on Saturday, July 16, just before 10 p.m. The report stated that Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers were called out to the area after reports of a possible active shooter on the property.

Las Vegas Strip traffic following unfounded reports of gunfire on Saturday, July 16. (KLAS)

Hotel security officers stated that Bradley Thompson of Washington was seen on surveillance video throwing “medium-size rocks” at the MGM valet doors and windows, according to the report.

Hotel security officers said Thompson was spotted trespassing on the hotel property earlier in the day and then later returned that evening because he felt “disrespected by security,” the arrest report stated.

Security officers also said Thompson was “extremely uncooperative” by “cussing at security and spitting everywhere” while being placed in holding until police arrived.

The loud shatter of glass on the property Saturday night was mistaken for gunfire, causing panic inside and a social media frenzy.