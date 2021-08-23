Man accused of threats to rape, kill woman turned over for mental evaluation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 40-year-old man accused of threatening to rape and kill a woman who was home alone near downtown Las Vegas has been turned over to the state for physical and psychological evaluation.

Christopher David Sumbs faces charges of aggravated stalking, attempted burglary of a residence, and a fugitive warrant from another state after he was stopped by city marshals and arrested July 22. Jail records at the Clark County Detention Center indicate the charges are pending a competency hearing.

Sumbs was captured on a Ring video camera outside the woman’s front door as he said, “What I’m looking for is the girl in the house cause I’m going to rape her and kill her. Can you have her open the door?”

The house where Sumbs made the threats is near downtown Las Vegas, on South 6th Street near Charleston and Las Vegas boulevards.

District Court Judge Christy Craig signed the order today for Sumbs to be evaluated.

If he is ruled competent to stand trial, he will be returned to the court.