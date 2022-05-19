LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Metro police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man accused of stealing casino chips.

The thefts have occurred on five separate occasions, dating as far back as November 2021.

According to police, the suspect entered a casino, grabbed the chips from a table game, and fled the area.

Police described the suspect as a black male between 30 to 40-years-old, six feet one inch tall, and 185 pounds.

Man accused of stealing casino chips caught on surveillance camera.

Anyone who recognizes this person or has any information about these incidents is urged to contact LVMPD Downtown Patrol Investigations by phone at 702-828-4314 or by email at DTACPD@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.