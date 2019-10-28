UPDATE: Man accused of stabbing Metro K9 faces charges, K9 back home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of stabbing a Metro K9 during a barricade situation over the weekend has been identified and is facing seven felony counts.

Joseph Arquilla, 27, was taken into custody following a barricade that started around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning near Eastern Avenue and Warm Springs Road. He is charged with one count of mistreatment of a police animal and six counts of resisting an officer with the use of a deadly weapon.

We're happy to report that #LVMPD #K9 #Hunter 🐶 is recovering at home and doing well! He'll have a few more check-ups to monitor his progress.

Thank you for all the well-wishes!

— LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 28, 2019

K9 Officer Hunter was stabbed several times in the neck while helping take the suspect into custody. Hunter underwent emergency surgery and is now on the mend at home. Police say he is doing well.