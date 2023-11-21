LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police arrested a man accused of stabbing another man in the neck near downtown Las Vegas, according to an arrest report.

Lazaro Hernandez, 30, of Las Vegas faces a charge of open murder, records showed.

Las Vegas Metro police homicide detectives were able to identify 30-yearold Lazaro Hernandez as the suspect in this case. On November 16, 2023, Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder involving a deadly weapon. (LVMPD)

On Nov. 15 around 3:35 p.m., Metro police responded to the 800 block of Searles Avenue near near Las Vegas Boulevard for a report of a man on the sidewalk bleeding and unresponsive.

When officers arrived they found a man, later identified as Ian Gordon, suffering from an apparent stab wound to his neck. There was also a man who was standing next the Gordon whom police interviewed, the arrest report said.

The man told police that he was standing about ten feet away when he realized Gordon was lying on the ground with an “unknown” fluid coming from underneath him. He also said that there was another man who was wearing a trench coat talking to Gordon and walking up and down the street, police said.

Officers obtained dash cam footage taken about 30 minutes before the call that showed a man wearing a jacket and a red scarf standing over Gordon, who was lying on the ground, while holding a knife. The suspect then appeared to wipe the knife on his shirt, according to the report.

On Nov. 16, officers saw the suspect wearing the same jacket and red scarf on Las Vegas Boulevard just south of Jerry’s Nugget. He was positively identified by the man who saw him standing over Gordon. The man, later identified as Hernandez, was taken into custody.

Hernandez told officers that he knew that Gordon was stabbed in the neck and described in detail the clothes he was wearing and the backpack Gordon had with him. Hernandez admitted to being in the area where the stabbing occurred but said he never had a knife, police said.

Officers later found a folding knife behind a bush near where Hernandez was stopped.

Hernandez was taken to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked on open murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.