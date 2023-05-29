LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police investigated a murder-suicide after reports that there were two people dead inside a northwest valley home.

It happened on Sunday, May 28, at 9 a.m. in the 7800 block of Odysseus Avenue near Buffalo Drive and Elkhorn Road, Las Vegas Metro police stated.

When officers arrived they found a woman injured from apparent stab wounds and a man injured from an apparent gunshot wound.

When medical personnel arrived they pronounced both individuals dead at the scene.

Metro homicide detectives determined that the man stabbed his ex-girlfriend and then shot himself.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD

Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To

remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the

internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.