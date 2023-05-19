LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of speeding through a northwest valley neighborhood and smashing his SUV into a home causing major damage was taken into custody more than five weeks after the crash happened.

Albert Murkison, 51, who was arrested on May 11, is facing charges of reckless driving, being a convicted person and failing to register, and possessing drugs. He was also cited for driving with a suspended driver’s license, operating a vehicle without evidence of insurance, and failing to maintain a lane.

According to the arrest report, Murkison has a suspended California driver’s license which expired in 2021.

A witness told police, Murkison’s Chevrolet Tahoe was speeding between 90 to 100 mph and did not show any signs of braking before it slammed into the home on Chesterton Drive near Tenaya Way and Smoke Ranch Road on April 5 around 4 p.m., the report stated. A second home was also hit but had minor damage.

SUV crashes into home near Tenaya Way and Smoke Ranch Drive (KLAS)

Murkison and his passenger were injured in the crash and transported to UMC Trauma where Murkison was treated for a large gash on his head and a broken neck. The passenger had minor injuries. The report said hospital staff told police Murkison’s blood did not suggest impairment.

Police made several attempts to contact Murkison and left messages with a friend for him but got no response. An officer watching Murkinson’s apartment did spot him walking in the parking lot and took him into custody.

During that arrest, Murkison told the officer he had a PCP stick in his left sock which the officer impounded and sent for further testing, according to police documents.

Police also learned Murkison is a four-time convicted person in California. His crimes were redacted in the arrest report.

A woman who was cooking inside the home at the time of the crash was not injured.