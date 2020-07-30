Man accused of shooting, paralyzing Metro police officer due in court

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of shooting and critically injuring a a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer last month will face a judge once again.

It has been 58 days since Officer Shay Mikalonis was shot on the Las Vegas Strip following a Black Lives Matter protest.

Edgar Samaniego, 20, who was not part of the protest, is accused of pulling the trigger on June 2. According to his arrest report, he told police he was staying at a nearby hotel and the protesters were annoying him.

The district attorney said Samaniego fired three shots at officers as they were controlling crowds near Circus Circus Hotel & Casino.

Samaniego is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing Thursday. Prosecutors will discuss the evidence in the case and a judge will decide if there is enough to move forward with a trial.

Surveillance video that allegedly shows the shooting was released to the public about a week after the shooting.

Officer Mikalonis, who is paralyzed, has been moved to an out-of-state facility for long-term treatment. He faces a lifetime of recovery.