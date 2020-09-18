Man accused of shooting Metro officer Shay Mikalonis pleads not guilty; trial set for Jan. 4

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of shooting Metro officer Shay Mikalonis in the head back in June is headed to trial. Edgar Samaniego pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in court Thursday, according to court documents obtained by 8 News Now.

His trial is set for January 4, with a pre-trial conference set for December 1.

Officer Mikalonis was critically injured in the shooting, and was taken to UMC immediately after. Since then, he has been released to a rehabilitation center out of state, but remains paralyzed.

Las Vegas police officer Shay K. Mikalonis, 29, a four-year veteran of the department, was shot shot in the head during a protest over the death of George Floyd. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Samaniego now faces a total of eight charges including attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, and three counts each of assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm within a structure/vehicle within a prohibited area.