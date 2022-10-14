No contact order served for victims of domestic battery related to shooting, DA says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of shooting and killing a Las Vegas Metro police officer will be held without bail, a judge ruled in his first court appearance Friday morning.

Tyson Hampton, 24, made his 9 a.m. appearance following the Thursday morning shooting death of 49-year-old LVMPD Officer Truong Thai.

The Clark County district attorney’s office is considering seeking the death penalty against Hampton.

Thai was responding to a domestic disturbance call involving Hampton, his girlfriend, and her mother around 1 a.m. near the 800 block of East Flamingo Road near University Center Drive, according to police.

Metro police Officer Truong Thai was killed in a shooting with a suspect on Oct. 13, 2022. (Credit: LVMPD)

yson Hampton appears in court on Oct. 14, 2022. (KLAS)

Tyson Hampton (LVMPD/KLAS)

Tyson Hampton appears in court on Oct. 14, 2022. (KLAS)

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said that Hampton was armed and fired at two officers who arrived at the scene, including Thai. Officers shot back at Hampton, who was not hit, he said.

Thai was critically injured and taken to the hospital, where he died of a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Hampton tried to flee after the shooting but was taken into custody near Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue, police said.

Hampton faces the following charges related to the shooting and domestic disturbance call:

Felony open murder with the use of a deadly weapon

Four counts of felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon

Felony discharging a gun at/into an occupied structure/vehicle/craft

Felony discharging a gun within structure/vehicle/prohibited area

Felony battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm

Misdemeanor domestic battery, first offense

Hampton was also given a no contact order for the victims of the domestic disturbance, according to District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

Hampton previously pleaded nolo contendere, which means he accepted allegations but denied guilt, to a misdemeanor charge of drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner in 2021, records obtained by 8 News Now Investigators showed. The incident connected to the charges involved a family fight, police said.

Thai was a 23-year veteran with Metro police. This was the 10th officer-involved shooting of 2022.

Hampton will appear in court for his arraignment on Oct. 18 at 8:30 a.m.