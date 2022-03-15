LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police found 25-year-old Daniel Greer, the suspect in an apartment shooting on Mar. 10, suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Mar. 12.

According to police, officers found Greer unresponsive at a hotel in the 5000 block of Koval Lane, and medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Greer was accused of shooting a woman multiple times and killing her in an apartment in the 2200 block of North Torrey Pines Drive two days earlier. Police investigation indicated that Greer was her ex-boyfriend, and the two were involved in an altercation. He had last been seen leaving the area after the shooting.

The woman who was shot and killed in the apartment was identified as 25-year-old La’Kia Iyshawn Dawkins of Las Vegas. She died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso.