LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 23-year-old Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, accused of shooting a waiter at a restaurant in Chinatown, has been found not competent to stand trial.

According to court records, he was found not competent as he was “not capable of understanding the charges against him and is unable to assist counsel in his defense.”

Gaston-Anderson is accused of shooting Shanghai Taste waiter Chengyan Wang 11 times on Dec. 20 as Wang was cleaning up the restaurant.

Wang told 8 News Now that he wasn’t able to communicate with Gaston-Anderson in English, but understood he wanted money.

“I turn around trying to run to the front door, I can feel he is starting to shoot at me, I can feel bullets shooting at my back,” Wang said through a translator.

Gaston-Anderson was arrested a week after the shooting after staff at the Desert Parkway Mental Health Facility recognized him from a police description.

His bail was set at $10,000 and he faces charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, burglary of a business and petit larceny.

Because of the decision, he has been remanded to the custody of Mental Health Development Services for detention and treatment, and will later return to court to determine further trial proceedings.