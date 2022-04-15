LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police (NSP) have arrested a man accused of crashing into a motorcyclist and then shooting a bow and arrow at moving vehicles on US 95 last Friday.

On April 8, an NSP trooper responded to a crash on southbound US 95 and Sunset Road just after 7 p.m. Witnesses told police that a man identified as Ronnie Macias was driving recklessly in a grey Acura when he hit the rear of the motorcycle with the front of his car.

Once at the scene, police identified Macias’ car stopped in a travel lane on US 95. Police said Macias got out of his vehicle, fled on foot, and shot his bow and arrow at moving cars.

NSP and Henderson Police ordered him to put down the weapon. Macias complied and was detained by officers.

(Nevada State Police)

Macias was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence, and reckless driving.

The injured motorcyclist was transported to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition but is expected to live.