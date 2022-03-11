LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When a man showed up to repossess his truck, a 37-year-old Arizona man took exception and put several bullets into the vehicle, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident in Meadview, just southeast of Lake Mead in the northwest corner of Arizona, ended with James Alexander Porrello in custody on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct with a weapon and a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage.

Sheriff’s deputies responded the morning of Friday, March 4, to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 27000 block of Hummingbird Drive.

The victim told police that Porrello showed a shotgun and was threatening to shoot unless the person left the property.

The victim told deputies that Porrello fired approximately six rounds from a rifle at the vehicle as it left. Deputies found bullet holes in both vehicles.

Deputies SWAT officers formed a perimeter around the property, and Porrello came out of the residence and was taken into custody without incident. Detectives found multiple firearms inside the residence.

Porrello was transported and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.