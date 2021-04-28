Man accused of shooting 3 on Las Vegas Strip will hire his own attorney

Malik Frost appears in court. He is facing murder and attempted murder charges.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man facing murder and attempted murder charges following a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip over the weekend plans to hire his own attorney.

Malik Frost, 25, appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday morning. He was supposed to make his initial appearance in court on Monday but refused.

Frost is facing one count of open murder with a deadly weapon and two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

According to his arrest report, the deadly shooting happened in front of the Hawaiian Marketplace in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 25 after he got into a confrontation with a group of people who were upset he had been seen entering the women’s restroom.