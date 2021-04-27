Man accused of shooting 3 on Las Vegas Strip had rocks thrown at him

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man who shot three people, killing one, in the early morning hours of Sunday was overheard telling a paramedic he shot the victim after he was attacked, according to his arrest report.

Malik Frost, 25, is charged with one count of open murder with a deadly weapon and two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in front of the Hawaiian Marketplace. Frost’s arrest report states a group of several people got into an argument with Frost after some of them had witnessed him in the women’s restroom of the Hawaiian Club.

As the group was leaving, they told police they saw Frost with his girlfriend, identified as Haley Reid, near the doors and witnessed Reid pull a gun out of her purse and hand it to Frost who placed it in a holster on his hip, the report said.

The group exchanged words with Frost and Reid “at which point Frost pulled his pistol out, pointed it at the group and other people standing around and said if anyone gets close to him, he will shoot them,” the arrest report said.

Group members said Reid focused her attention on Darrell White Jr. and began yelling at him and Frost came to her aid, struggled with White and shot him once in the chest, according to the arrest report.

White later died at University Medical Center.

As Frost and Reid walked away from the scene, some members of the group followed them and according to two witnesses, one of the men threw rocks at Frost, hitting him at least once in the head. The arrest report said Frost ran back toward the group and began shooting. William Mallory was shot four times and Nolan Newbury suffered a graze wound. Mallory was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he underwent surgery.

Police arrested Frost a short distance away at the Travel Lodge and said cartridge casings at the shooting scenes matched cartridges in a 9mm gun he was wearing in a holster.

Frost missed his first court appearance Monday. Court records said he was not transported because he was disruptive. He is due to be in court Wednesday morning.