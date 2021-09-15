Arrest in shooting of 2-year-old child

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man is behind bars, accused of shooting and critically wounding a 2-year-old child in North Las Vegas.

Devon Lewis, 29, was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center Tuesday.

Police said the child was brought to North Vista Hospital Tuesday around 3 p.m., suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was transported to University Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

During the course of the investigation, detectives determined the 2-year-old was shot at an apartment complex near E. Cheyenne Ave. and Civic Center Dr. Police arrested Lewis on charges of child abuse/neglect with substantial bodily harm.

Police did not immediately announce the relationship between Lewis and the child, who was in the ICU in stable condition Wednesday night. Lewis’ next court appearance is set for Thursday, Sept. 16 in North Las Vegas Justice Court.