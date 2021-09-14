Man accused of shooting 15-year-old in face, killing him

LAUGHLIN, Nev. (KLAS) — A 15-year-old died a week after police said a man shot him in the face while at a shooting range in Southern Nevada, the I-Team has learned.

Kiley Seydlitz, 42, of Golden Valley, Arizona, faces charges of open murder, child abuse or neglect and child abuse or neglect with substantial bodily harm, court records indicated.

On July 19, Seydlitz, who is on probation out of Missouri and not allowed to have a gun, shot Xabier Etchart in the face while showing off a rifle, Metro police said. Etchart died a week later at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The incident happened in a shooting range off Needles Highway, police said. Police identified Etchart as Seydlitz’s girlfriend’s son.

Investigators said Seydlitz originally told them the rifle involved was on the tailgate of a truck when it fell to the ground and fired, documents said.

A witness later told police Seydlitz had “picked up the rifle, put it on his shoulder and stated … that he could shoot it faster if he fired the rifle in a certain manner,” documents said. Witnesses also told police Seydlitz was holding the rifle at the time and that the shooting was an accident.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Etchart died from a gunshot wound to the head. His manner of death was homicide.

Seydlitz was being held without bail. He was due in court Thursday.