Richy Cervantes is accused of sexually assaulting at least two women. (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of breaking into a model home before attacking and sexually assaulting a woman working there, according to an arrest report.

Metro police are searching for more victims of 32-year-old Richy Cervantes, who allegedly battered and sexually assaulted the woman inside the home after he had previously been there earlier.

According to the report, Cervantes went to the home on July 11 and filled out a registration card. The victim told police she gave him water and allowed him to stay inside for a short time to get out of the heat. She said she felt afraid when Cervantes unlocked windows around the house before leaving.

The victim said she locked all the doors and windows to keep him from coming back and called a coworker to come to the house. Cervantes returned shortly after, banging on doors and windows, demanding to be let inside.

According to the report, Cervantes broke in through a window and attacked the victim, dragging her from a closet where she was hiding into a different room before sexually assaulting her.

The victim told police Cervantes said ‘I’m going to have sex with you and then kill you’ while battering and assaulting her.

When police got to the residence, Cervantes fled through the broken window and was eventually arrested by officers.

Cervantes is facing the following charges:

Sexual assault

Two counts of first degree kidnapping

Four counts of battery with intent to commit sexual assault

Two counts of attempted sexual assault

Battery by strangulation to commit sexual assault

Burglary

Home invasion

Coercion with force

Police said he was already wanted for active felony warrants.

He is currently being held in the Clark County Detention Center on $250,000 bail. He is scheduled for an initial court appearance on July 18.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Cervantes or has information is urged to contact the LVMPD Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.