Man accused of setting 10 model homes on fire has been arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man accused of setting 10 model homes on fire in the southwest Las Vegas valley has been arrested, according to Metro Police.

Elijah Jonathan Faasavalu, 20 was charged with 10 counts of 1st-degree arson in connection with fires set overnight on Sept. 2 at Coja Street and Desert Cassia Avenue. He is being held without bail until his court date on Sept. 30.

According to the arrest report, Faasavalu was walking from his cousin’s house where he is currently staying and made his way to the model homes.

In statements made to police, Faasavalu said he saw some palm trees and gathered them up and took them to the second story of a model home and soaked them with approximately 10-12 cans of chafing oil. He then lit the pile in several spots. Faasavalu stood around for approximately 30 minutes waiting for the fire to start before leaving.

Investigators say that Faasavalu planned to set the fire for two days and decided he wanted to go to jail.

In total, 10 homes were destroyed.

No one was injured in the fire.

The damage is estimated at $1 million, according to investigators.