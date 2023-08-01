LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man faces several charges after he was accused of walking onto a runway at Harry Reid International Airport, according to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

It happened on Friday, July 28 shortly before 8 a.m.

Rodney Spears is accused of scaling an airport fence line and walking onto an active runway, the arrest report stated.

When officers arrived they said they saw Spears jump a fence that was clearly marked with “no trespassing” signs, and topped with razor wire.

Officers also said they found a folded piece of paper in his possession that contained a white crystal substance that later tested positive for 1.6 grams of methamphetamine, and a glass pipe with residue on it, according to the arrest report.

Spears was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and charged with trespass, airport rules public conduct, PCS methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the arrest report.