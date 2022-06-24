LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing a local business.

It happened on Friday, June 17 at 3:50 a.m. near the 300 block of North Mojave Road.

Police say the suspect entered the business and demanded money, inferring he had a weapon, and then left the area.

Robbery suspect at 300 Mojave Rd. (LVMPD)

Robbery suspect at 300 Mojave Rd. (LVMPD)

The suspect is described as a male adult, who at the time was wearing a black ski mask, black and white tie-dye sweatshirt, black gloves, pants, and shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.