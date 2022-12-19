LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a man accused of robbing someone at a business Monday morning.

Police said the suspect entered a business near Lake Mead Boulevard and Tenaya Way around 10:10 a.m. and robbed an employee.

(LVMPD)

He was described as a Black male adult in his 30s, 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall, with a short beard, mustache, and a thin to average build.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.