LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of breaking into several Henderson homes in the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve was arrested.

Justin Victory, 40, either entered or attempted to enter multiple residences in a neighborhood behind the Henderson Costco before being taken into custody, police said.

Police received calls about break-ins with a description of the suspect around 3:20 a.m. When police responded to the scene, they found Victory and took him into custody.

He is facing the following charges:

1 count of home invasion with the use of a deadly weapon

1 count of attempted residential burglary

1 count of discharge of a gun at/into an occupied structure

3 counts of burglary while possessing a gun

2 counts of robbery with the use of a deadly weapon

4 counts of attempted robbery with the use of a deadly weapon

Victory is being held at the Henderson Detention Center.