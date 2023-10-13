LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Local law enforcement is searching for additional victims after a man was accused of luring a minor at a Southern Nevada high school.

Local law enforcement is asking for the public’s help as they search for more information on the suspect.

Da’zjon Blazio was arrested after the Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) said he lured a minor at Pahrump Valley High School.

NCSO is asking for the public’s help as they search for more information and possible additional victims.

Those with information should contact NCSO at 775 751-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 702 385-5555.