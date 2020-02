Gary Walker is facing murder, kidnapping, sexual assault and assault with a deadly weapon charges. (Photo credit: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An accused murderer missed his court appearance Monday morning because of a medical condition. Prosecutors say Gary Walker killed 22-year-old Morgan Amaya. According to the Clark County coroner, Amaya died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Metro police found her body in a suitcase after responding to a sexual assault report from another woman. Walker faces multiple charges, including murder.

He’s due back in court on Feb. 25.