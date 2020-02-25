Man accused of killing nursing student in 2017 found guilty of 2nd-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A jury delivered a guilty verdict Monday for Raekwon Setrey Robertson. He’s one of four men arrested for the murder of 24-year-old Gabriel Valenzuela.

Robertson was facing the following charges:

Murder with a Deadly Weapon

Two counts of Robbery with a Deadly Weapon

Two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery

Attempted robbery and burglary

He was convicted of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery & 2nd-Degree murder.

Metro Police said Valenzuela was killed more than two years ago on Aug. 9, 2017, when he was shot to death in his own driveway. According to Metro Police, there was a total of four suspects involved in the crime, including a juvenile.

The juvenile is the younger brother of Demario Lofton-Robinson, the first suspect taken into custody for the crime. According to the arrest report, a jogger saw the four suspects acting suspiciously near the nursing student’s home on the night of the killing and also saw a white Mercury Grand Marquis. The jogger got the license plate number, which was later traced to Demario Lofton-Robinson.

He confessed his involvement in the crime to police. Lofton-Robinson said the plan was to rob Valenzuela, but he fought back, so he was shot multiple times, the report said.

Lofton-Robinson told police he did not know the two other individuals in his vehicle very well, but he knew one went by the name “Rae.”

Social media and cell phone records helped police identify and place Raekwon Setrey Robertson at the scene of the crime. The fourth suspect, Davontae Amarri Wheeler, 22, was also taken into custody.

There’s no word on the status of the other defendants’ case or trial.