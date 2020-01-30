Man accused of killing model misses court appearance, warrant issued for his arrest

1  of  2
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christopher Prestipino, the man accused of killing a local model and leaving her body in the desert, was a no show at court Thursday morning. Prosecutors and police had expressed concerns he might run after posting a $500,000 bond.

Prestipino, 46, is accused of killing 24-year old Esemeralda Gonzales. Metro Police said he injected her with a pool cleaner and put her body in a structure in a desert area.

The Thursday court hearing was to review whether his bond should be revoked.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

