LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of killing a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer is expected in court Tuesday morning.

Tyson Hampton, 24, faces eight felony charges including open murder for allegedly shooting and killing 49-year-old Officer Truong Thai last week. Thai was responding to a domestic disturbance involving Hampton, his girlfriend, and her mother.

Hampton is being held without bail. If he is found guilty, he could face the death penalty.