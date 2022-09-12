LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Robert Telles, 45, who happens to be the elected Clark County Public Administrator, is facing a murder charge in that case and is currently being held without bail.

He is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court for his arraignment where he is expected to be formally charged with murder. Other charges could be added.

Las Vegas Metro police said Telles was taken into custody Wednesday after DNA found under German’s fingernails matched a sample from Telles.

German, 69, an investigative reporter had done stories on the turmoil in Telles’ county office which Telles believed caused him to lose the primary election in June.